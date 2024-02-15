Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

