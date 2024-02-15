Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $35,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

