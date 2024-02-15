Insider Buying: DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Buys 47,345 Shares of Stock

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 47,345 shares of DP Eurasia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £473.45 ($597.94).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 27,725 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £277.25 ($350.15).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Shyam Sunder Bhartia purchased 59,355 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £64,696.95 ($81,708.70).

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia purchased 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £116,435.32 ($147,051.43).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 96.25 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,925.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.90. DP Eurasia has a one year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.44).

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Featured Stories

