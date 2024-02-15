Insider Buying: Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) COO Buys $246,750.00 in Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EG stock opened at $371.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

