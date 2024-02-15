Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 12,668 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caleres Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caleres by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

