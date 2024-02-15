Insider Selling: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Insider Sells $848,520.00 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cavco Industries Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $368.50 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.06.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 588,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,696,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,782,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
