Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.