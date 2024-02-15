Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $1,062,270.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE EW opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.