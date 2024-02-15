Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $1,062,270.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

