Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 28,171 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $97.27.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.