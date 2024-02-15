Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 28,171 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $97.27.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IES by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in IES by 1,078.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

