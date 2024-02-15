Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $584,135.94 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,029,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,073 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

