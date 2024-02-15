Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $4,990,228.10 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total value of $4,990,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Netflix stock opened at $579.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.70. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $581.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $250.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

