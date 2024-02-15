Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 1,501 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.96. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.