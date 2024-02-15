Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 1,501 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 451,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.96. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.