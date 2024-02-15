Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells $375,619.75 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Nicholas Daffan sold 25 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.48, for a total transaction of $5,887.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $246.14 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

