Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Intellinetics Stock Down 8.4 %

INLX opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.18. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellinetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

