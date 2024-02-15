Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.91

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.91, with a volume of 115624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 146,191 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

