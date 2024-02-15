Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner Sells 2,176 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warren Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $136.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

