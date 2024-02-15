International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
