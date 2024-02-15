Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,468,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

