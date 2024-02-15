Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Sonya Huen Rogerson Purchases 2,042 Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,530.49).
Invesco Asia Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
LON IAT opened at GBX 295 ($3.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £197.21 million, a PE ratio of 921.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.49. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 283 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 371 ($4.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Asia Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.