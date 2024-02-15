Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 417.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.31. 133,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,216. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

