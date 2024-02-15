Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.13

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 72991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after acquiring an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 67,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

