Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.13

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 72991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
