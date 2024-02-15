Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $28,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,140. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

