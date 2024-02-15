Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $40,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.