Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 944.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,278 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,401. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

