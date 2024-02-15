Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.73

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.59, with a volume of 3850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

