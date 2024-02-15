IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPGP opened at $87.86 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $2,378,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

