iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 37,950,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Stock Up 7.0 %

IQ opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.27.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

