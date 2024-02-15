IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.86.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average of $211.27. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

