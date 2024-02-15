Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.58. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 425,167 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after buying an additional 486,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,670,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,612,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

