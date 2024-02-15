iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,194. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

