iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $502.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,805. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92. The company has a market capitalization of $389.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.66 and a 200 day moving average of $456.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

