iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. 947,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

