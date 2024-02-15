iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 1,219,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.