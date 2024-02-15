iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,967,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $100,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 584,395 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

