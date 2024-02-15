iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. 1,123,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,336. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

