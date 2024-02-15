iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.