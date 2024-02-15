iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,827,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,668 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $221,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 5,044,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854,795. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.