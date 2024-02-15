iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 893,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

