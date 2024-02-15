iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,373,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $186,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWN stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $152.64. 324,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,581. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.