iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,142,841 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.