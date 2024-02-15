Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

