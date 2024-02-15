JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

JFrog stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

