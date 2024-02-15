JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.09, but opened at $46.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. JFrog shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 2,803,229 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 339,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

