Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $82,405,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after buying an additional 596,625 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633,613. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

