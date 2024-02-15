Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.42. 1,441,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

