Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.97. The company had a trading volume of 590,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,891. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

