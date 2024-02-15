Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Linde stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $423.51. 373,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.17 and a 200 day moving average of $394.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

