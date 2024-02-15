Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 13,360,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,107,445. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

