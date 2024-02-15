Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.17. 39,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.93 and a 200 day moving average of $243.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $266.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

