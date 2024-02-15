Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.30. 194,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

